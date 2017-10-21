Home | World | Africa | ZRP chaplain blasts witches, kills an owls

A Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) chaplain is reported to have had ten sleepless nights under attack from witches during the Biometric Voters Registration (BVR) exercise in Centenary recently.

Assistant Inspector Lamulani Moyo from Mvurwi station is alleged to have killed many owls sent to him at night by witches in Hilbre Centenary.

Sources who shared a room with him said he over powered the spirit as he fought the spirits every night during their BVR exercise.

"The chaplain is really a man of God he fought different spirit that tried to attack us in the room that we slept," said the source.

"Hell broke loose when Moyo conducted prayer sessions in the area calling people to repent and shun witchcraft practise.

"Many women came, some were genuine and some wanted to test the power in him, but fortunately he over powered and killed many owls in our presence."

When contacted for comment Moyo confirmed the case saying he was anointed by God and managed to overpower the witches.

"That incident happened and surely for the whole exercise we did not sleep fighting the spirits.

"I am anointed by God and very soon the power of God shall be revealed to the unbelief, he said.

"When God visited me in Centenary I felt as though I was shocked by electricity, but alas it was Gods anointing.

"My right hand is for blessings while my left is meant to cast out demons, this is not a secret because it is God's anointing and starting from today I am now an apostle," explained Moyo.

