PTUZ blasts Zanu PF over coercing of teachers and students to attend Bob@93 sports

Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe President Takavafira Zhou has lambasted the ruling Zanu PF for allegedly coercing teachers and students in Bulawayo to attend the President Robert Mugabe Bob@93 sports festival this weekend.

He said PTUZ condemns the ill-timing of Bulawayo Bob@93 Sport Festival.

"Reports from schools in Bulawayo province indicate that schools have been ordered by the province and districts to participate in the state President's sports festival at Northlea High School this weekend on the 28 and 29 October 2017. Schools have been ordered to bring teams for soccer, basketball, volleyball, chess, handball, rugby and netball at a cost of $20 per team. The sports are dubbed Bob@93 Sports Festival. Schools have been requested to do their best, and not to fail the president," said Zhou.

"While there is nothing wrong in the President supporting sports in schools PTUZ is perturbed that there is everything wrong in terms of the festival. At a time when schools are busy conducting examinations and students are busy writing and preparing for examinations, we certainly do not expect disturbances in terms of preparations for sporting activities."

He said above all, it is callous at a time when school budgets have dwindled to expect schools to fund the sporting activities.

"Furthermore, many teachers are complaining that they would be scavenging for money since their payday is tomorrow and forcing them to attend the festival as some school heads are doing is a violation of their rights. PTUZ, therefore, appeals to the organisers of the festival to mellow down to a more constructive approach by postponing the festival rather than adopting an intransigent, irresponsible hard-line impermeable to reason and facts. The timing of the festival is at best a fantasy and at best vapid, vacuous and a monument of Zimbabwean injustice," he said.

