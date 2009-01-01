Home | World | Africa | Citiliner cuts fares by 22%
'Tsvangirai's health a non issue'
Armed robbery at police station gate

Citiliner cuts fares by 22%



  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
LUXURY bus service firm Citiliner has reduced its fares by 22 percent across southern Africa with immediate effect.

The cross-border operator said the slash in fares was meant to give the travelling public value for their money during the coming festive season.

Company representative in Zimbabwe, Mr Thomas Rumhaka, said they have cut fares for coaches plying routes around the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) countries.

"We have reduced fares by 22 percent for all Citiliner coaches around Sadc countries. This is a promotion until the 18th of November. For example, from Bulawayo to Johannesburg the fare is now R300 down from R385," he said.

Mr Rumhaka told Business Chronicle that his company prioritises safe travelling at cheaper rates. He said the response from customers was good as they have recorded good numbers.

"We value our customers very much that is why we are giving them this wonderful promotion. We want them to travel safely at a cheaper rate. Also the turn out since we started this promotion is good and the numbers are increasing," he said.

Mr Rumhaka said despite the cash challenges the company has managed to sail through as transport was always needed by people.

Meanwhile, Mr Rumhaka said they have introduced new coaches called Dreamliner to add to the existing ones in order to remain in the market by giving sufficient services to customers.

Citiliner is a division of Greyhound buses and started operating in Zimbabwe as far back as 2005.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Citiliner cuts fares by 22%
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 5 Displaying 1 - 100 of 463