Car stolen in Bulawayo recovered in Masvingo

A VEHICLE that was stolen by three unidentified carjackers in Bulawayo on Wednesday last week was recovered in Masvingo on Tuesday.

The robbers, who are still on the run, attacked, blindfolded, robbed and carjacked a 24-year-old taxi driver in Richmond suburb in Bulawayo.

The trio allegedly hired Mr Collet Nyoni in the city centre on Wednesday last week before robbing him in Richmond suburb.

The owner of the vehicle, Mrs Eunice Maphosa (48) of Makokoba suburb, said her silver Honda Fit, registration number AED 6380, was recovered in Nhango village, Zimuto in Masvingo.

She said the robbers decided to dump the car after it broke down following an accident.

"I am told it was discovered that the robbers dumped the car after they had been involved in a road traffic accident. It seems like they ploughed into something and the steering wheel broke. They were spotted hiking backing to Bulawayo and they haven't been arrested yet.

"After the trio dumped the vehicle, villagers notified police who attended the scene. They found a business card belonging to one of my former employees.

"They contacted him and he referred them to me. That is how I recovered my car, although it now needs panel beating," she said.

Mrs Maphosa said she was thankful her car had been recovered but prayed the suspects get caught and thrown into jail before they rob more people struggling to earn a living for their families.

Police have launched an investigation into the carjacking and robbery.

On Tuesday, Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango said the carjacking and robbery incident occurred last week on Wednesday.

She said three unknown male assailants pretended to hire a taxi to Trenance plots from the city centre.

"Along the way the three men diverted the taxi driver towards Richmond where they robbed him of $8 they had given him as taxi fare. They also robbed him of a Samsung Galaxy cellphone before relieving him of a silver Honda Fit," said Insp Simango.

She appealed to members of the public who may have information that may lead to the arrest of the trio to contact their nearest police station.

Alternatively they could forward the information through a police suggestion box or call the Bulawayo police 24 hour hotline number (029) 885479.

Insp Simango urged taxi drivers to be vigilant.

"We are appealing to taxi drivers to install anti-carjacking devices in their vehicles as this will decrease chances of them losing the vehicles.

"Another safety measure they can use is to inform their colleagues of the clients they will be ferrying before takeoff," she said.

