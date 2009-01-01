Home | World | Africa | Zimbabwe opposition bosses mentally ill

MDC MP for Umzingwane, Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga said the chaos happening in the opposition circles was a sign of mental illness affecting her colleagues.

According to NewZimbabwe.com, she was speaking at a political dialogue organized Ibbo Mandaza's Southern African Political Economy Series in Harare on Thursday.

Misihairabwi-Mushonga said failure by opposition leaders to form a single coalition against Zanu-PF ahead of the forth coming election shows their inability to critically think and act accordingly.

So far, there are the Morgan Tsvangirai led MDC Alliance, People's Rainbow led by Joice Mujuru and the Coalition of Democrats which is being fronted by Elton Mangoma.

Misihairabwi-Mushonga said she might be the only opposition politician who is sober.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa