Tsvangirai airlifted to South Africa again, pale and critically ill
- 3 hours 18 minutes ago
He boarded the South African Airways flight on Wednesday afternoon, in the company of his wife, Elizabeth.
MDC insiders said while the former prime minister was walking on his own, he looked sickly and pale.
Sometime in September, Tsvangirai was also airlifted to South Africa on a life-support system after his health drastically deteriorated as he was attending an MDC Alliance strategic meeting in Kadoma.Highly-placed sources said Tsvangirai, who last year disclosed that he was fighting cancer of the colon, reportedly started vomiting after lunch resulting in him excusing himself from the meeting before heading back to Harare. His condition, according to high-level sources, deteriorated further.
His local medical doctor, Macdonald Alifazema, recommended that he be flown to South Africa for surgery as his condition had become dire.
Alifazema is a Harare-based general practitioner.
Meanwhile, MDC leader, Welshman Ncube has insisted MDC-T leader, Morgan Tsvangirai is the MDC Alliance presidential candidate despite battling ill heath, adding discussion surrounding the latter's health status is unwarranted.
