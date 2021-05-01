Home | World | Africa | Zanu-PF official suspended for indulging in 'cheap social media gossip'
Zanu-PF Provincial Youth League Secretary for Administration for Midlands Mayor Justice Wadyajena has been suspended from the party for fermenting, propagating and inciting rebellious behaviour in the party.

