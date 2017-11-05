Invitation to Inxwala
Inkosi uMzilikazi II uyakumema emkhosini wesizwe.
1. Umthandazo wezulu
Venue: Egcekeni leNxwala (Lobengula Sit & Masotsha Ndlovu Ave.)
RSVP: 077 773 7710/ 077 306 4948
INXWALA
Date: on 5th November 2017
Time: 0800Hrs to 1600Hrs
Source - Mzilikazi-II
