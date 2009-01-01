Businessman fined for forging DStv logo
Kudzaishe Chanakira of Kelos Boutique in Chitungwiza appeared before Harare magistrate Nomsa Sabarauta facing charges of contravening the
Trademark Act .
Multi-Choice Zimbabwe was represented by risk manager Pardon Matikiti.The State said on October 26, an informant in the company of Constables Guvava, Munyukwi and Shava from the Harare police Licence Inspectorate Department visited Chanakira's business premise for inspection.
Upon arrival, they found Chanakira selling Multi-Choice decoders issuing receipts with the DStv trademark without permission from the registered owner of the trademark and thereby deceiving customers.
Police seized the goods which included decoders, dish, forged receipt books.
Francisca Mukumbiri appeared for the State.
