Zimbabwe landlords shun albino tenants

Landlords across the country's suburbs are avoiding albino tenants, perpetuating the intense stereotypes that the minority group continues to suffer, the Albino Charity Organisation of Zimbabwe (ALCOZ) said on Wednesday.

Speaking on the sidelines of a handover ceremony of a $10 000 donation from Stanbic Bank, ALCOZ executive director Loveness Mainato said they were receiving disturbing reports that most landlords were portraying a repulsive attitude towards people living with albinism.

"People with albinism continue to face discrimination at the highest level, because they are facing accommodation challenges as landlords are shunning them and disqualify some because they have children who are living with albinism," she said.

Mainato said the most affected group were children with the condition because schools were not yet offering friendly facilities that could help albino students with poor eyesight emanating from the condition.

She pleaded with the government to reinforce its efforts in spearheading albino-friendly policies that can economically empower the group in self-sustenance and help eliminate the ongoing harsh stereotypes.

"The children are called mungau, musope, munhu akamenywa or nguruve at school, and we are pleading with the government to consider these challenges and even help with more self-empowering projects and policies that can help people living with albinism to fend for themselves," he said.

Mainato's call comes at a time the government, in partnership with Zimplats, has launched a campaign dubbed Beyond This Skin to demystify albinism and discourage the public from targeting the group for the colour of their skin.

While handing over the assortment of goods being donated to ALCOZ including sunscreen lotions and bath soaps, Stanbic Bank chief financial officer Solomon Nyanhongo said corporates had a mandate to support people living with albinism.

"We have since 2015 supported this fight. As business it is our duty to give back and make a positive impact within the society because these people are just like everyone else, and they have the same potential to succeed in life," he said.

