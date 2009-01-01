In their ground breaking research called the ‘Discovery of Mthwakazi Nationalism, Genesis and Tribulations', where they seek to illuminate the historical links between the Mthwakazi nation and the different nations in South Africa, Siphesakhe Youth Organisation's Research department which consists of Zizipho Ndikandika, Anita Mshweshwe, Ayanda Manala, Yanga Mhluzi, Vuyolwethu Mtwana and Mongikazi Nstini, conducted an ethnographic research whereby they went to live with the various nations of Mthwakazi in order to unravel their origins and links. These cultural, political and economic links are very important in perpetuating the existence of nations. Look for example a country like the UK, it has its links with the USA, Canada, Newzealand and Australia. Their ties are very important, they may despise each other sometimes on a number of things, but on issues that matter they always and will always coalesce towards each other to defend each other. This is something which South Africa should seek to emulate in particular with its links with the Mthwakazi nation. Today it is the Mthwakazi nation in desperate need of support and help from South Africa, but tomorrow the roles maybe reversed.

The Siphesakhe research revealed the deep rooted connectedness of the Mthwakazi people and many tribes in South Africa. The most interesting is the link between the Ndebeles of South Africa and Mthwakazi. According to SYO, the father of the Nguni nations was a man called Mnguni, who had four sons who started four great Nguni nations, his sons were Xhosa of the great Xhosa nation; Luzumane of the great Zulu nation, Swati of the great Swati nation and Ndebele of the great Ndebele nation where Mzilikazi also comes from.

Ndebele had a son called Mhlanga and Mhlanga had a son called Musi and Musi had a son called Ndabezitha and Ndabezitha had a son called Mbulazi where the Khumalo lineage emanates from. Ndabezitha went back to kwaZulu where the Khumalos were born.

This is an interesting Mthwakazi history which has been hidden from Mthwakazi itself. The history which is widely known is that Mzilikazi, when he had political differences with Shaka Zulu he decided to leave the Zulu nation and settled within the Ndebele nation of Magodonga, what most people did not known is that Mzilikazi was related to the Ndebele and that's how his nation or kingdom came to be known as the Ndebele nation.

Siphesakhe went on to reveal the link between the Xhosa people of Mthwakazi and the Xhosa of South Africa. Their origins, their culture, language and even the attire. Many Xhosa South Africans are not aware of the existence of Xhosa people of Mthwakazi.

Their conclusion was that Mthwakazi was intricately linked to South Africa for South Africa to remain indifferent to the suffering of Mthwakazi people under the Shona rule. They feel that Mzilikazi contributed immensely to the construction of the Zulu nation and that the Zulus should not fold their arms when their cousins are being brutalised by the government of Zimbabwe.

Siphesakhe Research burst the myth or notion that the Mthwakazi are a minority, they laid bare the facts and dispelled the lie that Mthwakazi is a minority. In fact it became clear that Mthwakazi is a majority in Southern Africa due to the numerous links with various nations in South Africa, Botswana and Zambia. If minorities are worthy to be oppressed then Shonas should be on the receiving end. Mthwakazi should simply be reactivating her links in Southern African to assert her majority.

SYO raises important factors whom they believe are causing delay to the Mthwakazi nation's restoration. Chief among them is the current lack of leadership in Mthwakazi, this manifest itself in power hungry leaders who want to dominate others. These leaders are not really the right calibre of leadership as they do not care about the unity of Mthwakazi. The media, education system, poverty, the countries who participated in the downfall of Mthwakazi, the Matebeleland Order in Council and fear are some of the crucial factors seen as delaying the restoration of Mthwakazi's independence and sovereignty.

Conclusion

The work done by iSiphesakhe Youth Organisation adds value to the body of work already in existence and it reminds and encourages Mthwakazi to priorities its freedom above everything else.

Without any shadow of doubt we are at an epoch of Mthwakazi nation's renaissance, the emergence of various forms of resistance against the status quo is testament to the nation re-discovering itself. The emergency of individuals and organisation fighting for the cause of Mthwakazi is beginning to instil faith, confidence and unity amongst disparate Mthwakazi groupings. The hot topic right is the restoration of the monarch, three powerful individuals are emerging that Prince Zwide Khumalo, Prince Raphael Khumalo and the down to earth crown Prince Bulelani Khumalo.

In the political field we have seen the emergence of MRP, MLF and other organisations such as the 1893 Mthwakazi Restoration Movement.