#BBNaija: See The Moment Cee-C Was Presented With The Cheque Of N2million By Her Fans (Photos)



  • 5 hours 40 minutes ago
Photos have shown the moment the controversial former Big Brother Naija housemate, Cee-C was presented with the cheque of N2 million.
Shortly after her arrival in Nigeria last night, Cee-C, the first runner-up of the 2018 Big Brother Naija reality show, was presented with a cheque of N2m from her fans after missing out on the grand prize.

New photos have shown the moment this happened.

It will be recalled that fans gave Cee-C the cheque at the airport after she landed in Lagos from South Africa to rousing welcome from her many fans as well as her family members.

The young lady’s father was also on ground to receive her upon her arrival.

See more photos below:

