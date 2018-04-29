Home | Showtime | I can kill Tobi, I don’t like him - BBNaija ex-housemate Nina

The 2018 Big Brother Naija show has ended but it is still a trending topic in the country and beyond.

While in the house, the Double Wahala themed show created some couples among the housemates.

While Miracle had Nina, Tobi Bakre is making out with Alex. We also have Lolu and Anto among others.

While on a radio programme on Cool FM for an interview, one of the finalists, Nina disclosed that she dislike second runner up Tobi Bakre for being a gossip.

Nina said she cannot stand Tobi and does not like him too. She said if asked to kill one person among Tobi, Miracle and Rico, she will kill Tobi.

The 22-year-old said this while playing the smash, marry, or kill game among the three housemates named earlier. Her words were: “I’ll kill Tobi. I don’t know who I’ll marry but I’ll kill Tobi. Because I don’t like him. Tobi is a gossip yeah.”

Asked about her new found friend outside the BBNaija house, Cee-C , she said: “Cee-C is a very nice girl. I got out of the house and I found out that she’s really nice. She was never a hater. I thought she hated me but when I got out I found out that Cee-C never had that intention about me.”

NAIJ.com has reported that Nina has been in the eye of the storm since she left the BBNaija house over her relationship with Miracle and because she dumped her boyfriend before the show, Collins. She has emphatically said that she cannot get back with her former boyfriend.

Source: Naija.ng

