Haven blasted a twitter fan yesterday, Mavin star, Reekado Banks, has apologized for his actions.

The twitter fan who had earlier asked if there was anyone at Reeky’s concert, received a backlash as Reekado was quick to respond.

It turns out that the twitter user was a loyal fan who actually purchased a ticket for the concert. This forced Reekado to apologize for his actions as the fan showed evidence that he actually purchased a ticket.

See tweets below;

Anybody in reekado concert? — Mubarak (@dotishar) December 22, 2017

Mr @ReekadoBanks this is the remaining part of the ticket I bought with my own money because I'm a big fan. You came on here to insult me . @DONJAZZY … Smh mehn pic.twitter.com/eRIaYH58Pz — Mubarak (@dotishar) December 23, 2017