One of the surprises of the night besides performing together on the same stage with Davido was when Wizkid signed a young Nigerian boy by the name Ahmed to his record label.

Ahmed was one of the stars who performed during the Wizkid headline concert at Eko Convention Center, the young lad impressed everyone at the show with his decent rap skills.

Most of all Wizkid was very impressed to the point he signed the new kid to Starboy Entertainment, he did not just sign him, Ahmed who said he came for the show alone was gifted N10 million as sign on bonus.

Cc: pulseNG