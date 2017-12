Wizkid & Davido have showed that they actually have no beef between them but all that drama was just banter.

Only recently Davido acknowledged that there is beef between him and his purported rival Wizkid. True to it they two Nigerian music superstars put beef aside to give a litty performance together on the same stage.

Wizkid brought Davido on stage as they both performed OBO’s hit ‘FIA’ at his headline concert at Eko Hotels convention center. The crowd went wild as both artists gave a stunning show.

See full video below:

[embedded content]