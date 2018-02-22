Wizkid ‘Daddy Yo’ Makes Sound Track For Hollywood Movie ‘Pacific Rim Uprising’

Another massive achievement comes in for the one and only star boy Wizkid.

The Nigerian born music international has hit another milestone in his career. The gist is that the Wizkid’s dancehall song ‘Daddy Yo‘ has been enlisted for a Hollywood movie. ‘Daddy Yo’ will be used as a soundtrack for the sequel of Hollywood movie ‘Pacific Rim Uprising‘.

Nigerian-British actor John Boyega made the interesting reveal as preparation heighten towards the premiere of ‘Pacific Rim Uprising’. John Boyega mentioned that he made an inclusion of the track as he was also involved not just in acting but in the creative production of the movie.

Here are his words:

One of the most exciting things about producing Pacific Rim Uprising was the opportunity to influence the creative choices. So I put @wizkidayo song “Daddy yo” in the movie. Jaegers need afrobeats too!

https://mobile.twitter.com/JohnBoyega/status/966340719790231554

Congrats Star Boy!