Efe Throws 'The Middle Finger' At Nigerians In New Diss Track



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 22/02/2018 07:48:00
Reality TV star and winner Big Brother Naija 2017, Efe is losing his cool over critics of his craft.

The ‘Warri’ crooner is making headlines as he attempts to address his supposed haters and critics.

Efe recently in a series of tweets, rants about folks who supported him when it was convenient for them. The rapper also quickly reminded them that as soon as the show ended ‘their money expired’.

Efe also proceeded to record a diss track which would make up his upcoming EP ‘Am Sorry Am Winning’.

It’s however, subject to belief that Efe maybe courting attention as he prepares to release his EP.

See what he has been up to:

