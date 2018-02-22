Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Boman – Sugar
VIDEO: Boman – Sugar



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 22/02/2018 07:13:00
Boman - Sugar

Finally, the long awaiting official video of the hit single “Sugar” by Boman is here.

Pabi Entertainment front man Boman (@iam_boman) sure did justice to it with his impressive performance.

Sugar is currently taking over all major radio stations and also gaining so much love online.

“Sugar” was produced by Bizzouch, mixed and mastered by Suka sounds.

The video was shot in Lagos – Nigeria and directed by Stanz Visuals.

Enjoy!

[embedded content]

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

