VIDEO PREMIERE: Tiwa Savage – Get It Now

Mavin Records wonder woman, Tiwa Savage shares the official music video for a single off her well-crafted body of work “Sugercane EP” titled “Get It Now”. Check on the video below and enjoy the performance.

