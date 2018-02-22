Home | Showtime | Celebrities | David Ibeh – Redbone
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 22/02/2018 12:41:00
David Ibeh (@therealdayve), A Lagos based rapper goes off on the instrumental of Childish Gambino’s award winning “Redbone”. In this, he spills out his pain and explains his depression while asserting that the depression won’t win. The Rapper known for his storytelling form of art delivers in this short rap piece and does justice to the instrumental with a laid-back flow.

