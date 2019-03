Produced and performed by Ikenna, Gidi Love is a mid tempo song that sings of a lost love in and for Gidi. Retro sounds and EDM synths, laced with a Fela like Afrobeats rhythm make for a cosmic groove that sets the stage for an Afro-futuristic journey. Combining the forces of R&b, Pop and Afrobeats, this gem is unique yet undeniably familiar and catchy.

The video, which is Ikenna’s first, directed by fellow media student Ellis Blake and starring Megan Reece creatively captures the feel of the song whilst telling a story that predates the lyrics.

Enjoy!