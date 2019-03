In what turns out to be a surprising relationship, Wizkid has offered DMW henchman Davido, some advice with regards to hating fans.

This surely means that there is no bad blood between both acts considering that fact that they have been at loggerheads sometime back.

The FIA singer, exchanged words with a fan on twitter who was seeking to set him up against his counterpart, Wizkid.

The fan called out Davido saying; Be living, loving and laughing while @wizkidayo drops another hit on Monday by 1PM Nigerian time!.

Davido responded as Wizkid was quick to offer an advice to him. See tweets below;

Be living, loving and laughing while @wizkidayo drops another hit on Monday by 1PM Nigerian time! — CHIDERA ANICHEBE ???????? (@Starlingvibes) February 22, 2018

Lmao baba go and sleep this is so last year ????????.. and yea I’m sure the world knows by now say me I no get problem wen it comes to HITS! ???? https://t.co/0IBb9A9Ecu — Davido (@iam_Davido) February 22, 2018