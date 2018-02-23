Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Saint Seaba – Best Feelings (Koko)
VIDEO: Saint Seaba – Best Feelings (Koko)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 23/02/2018 15:12:00
Saint Seaba - Best Feelings (Koko)

After a long break from active music Saint Seaba a.k.a shuma master is back with this banging tune titled “Best Feelings” (koko).

Saint Seaba who has been away from Nigeria  studying digital music production and sound engineering in South Africa and has also collaborated with late south African legend Robbie Malinga”s album under universal records and recently Dj scratch master all based in South Africa.

Enjoy!

