Reinhard Tega – Arewa ft. Funbi
- 23/02/2018 21:59:00
Super talented producer Reinhard Tega has cooked up another sizzling new single, “Arewa” with Hallelujah crooner, Funbi.
According to Reinhard, Arewa is dedicated to the truly beautiful girl, whose beauty is an extension of the beauty on the inside. With Funbi’s silky vocals, the song comes to life.
DOWNLOAD
LISTEN/BUY “AREWA” HERE
