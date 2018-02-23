Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Reinhard Tega – Arewa ft. Funbi
Reinhard Tega – Arewa ft. Funbi



  23/02/2018
Super talented producer Reinhard Tega has cooked up another sizzling new single, “Arewa” with Hallelujah crooner, Funbi.

According to Reinhard, Arewa is dedicated to the truly beautiful girl, whose beauty is an extension of the beauty on the inside. With Funbi’s silky vocals, the song comes to life.

Enjoy!

