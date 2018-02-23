Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Chief Obi – Alhaji (Prod. By Young D)
VIDEO: Chief Obi – Alhaji (Prod. By Young D)



Oceanwide Entertainment presents a new single by its new signed artiste, Chief Obi titled “Alhaji” produced by talented Nigerian record producer, Young D and guitar by Fiokee.

The song is accompanied by befitting visuals shot on locations in the U.S and directed by Loud Films Production.

Check on it below and enjoy.

