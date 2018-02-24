Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Ses2 – Anyi Noya (Prod. by Jamzeal)
Ses2 – Anyi Noya (Prod. by Jamzeal)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 24/02/2018 12:09:00
  • 10
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Nigerian rising music act, Ses2 is here with “Anyi Noya,” a song you sure to add to your playlist straight up.

The Limpopo Classic Records act is ready for 2018 with this new tune

‘Anyi Noya’ Produced by Jamzeal.

Download, listen and share.

DOWNLOAD

About Article Author

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

