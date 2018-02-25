Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Efe – Yeba Ft Lasisielenu | “Am Sorry Am Winning” Album Out Now
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 25/02/2018 10:16:00
The most anticipated EP in recent days is here. “Am Sorry Am Winning” by Efe features Olamide, Dj Neptune, Oritsefemi and Lasisielenu with productions from Duktor Sett, Young John and T.U.C. This is an impeccable body of work with great versatility, delivery and creativity shown by Efe. It’s a must listen with many stand-out tracks. Here is Babaloke ft. Oritsefemi and Yeba ft. Lasisielenu off the EP. Go buy the EP and support great music.

DOWNLOAD Yeba Ft. Lasiselenu

DOWNLOAD Babaloke Ft Oristefemi 

Get “Am Sorry Am Winning on iTunes”

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

