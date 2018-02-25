Efe – Yeba Ft Lasisielenu | “Am Sorry Am Winning” Album Out Now

The most anticipated EP in recent days is here. “Am Sorry Am Winning” by Efe features Olamide, Dj Neptune, Oritsefemi and Lasisielenu with productions from Duktor Sett, Young John and T.U.C. This is an impeccable body of work with great versatility, delivery and creativity shown by Efe. It’s a must listen with many stand-out tracks. Here is Babaloke ft. Oritsefemi and Yeba ft. Lasisielenu off the EP. Go buy the EP and support great music.

http://jaguda.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/01.-Yeba_Efe-ft.-Lasisielenu-Prod.T.U.C.mp3

DOWNLOAD Yeba Ft. Lasiselenu

http://jaguda.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/05.-Babaloke_Efe-ft.-Oritsefemi-Prod.Duktor-Sett.mp3

DOWNLOAD Babaloke Ft Oristefemi

Get “Am Sorry Am Winning on iTunes”