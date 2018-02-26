Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Olamide – Science Student
VIDEO: Olamide – Science Student



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  26/02/2018
Olamide - Science Student

Leader of the YBNL music imprint “Olamide” releases the visuals to the most controversial song “Science Student” of the year so far. The video depicts a vivid story of the essence of the song as against popular criticism of promoting hard drugs.

The video was directed by Unlimited L.A

Watch and Enjoy!

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

