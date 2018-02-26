Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Olamide – Science Student
- 26/02/2018 04:49:00
Leader of the YBNL music imprint “Olamide” releases the visuals to the most controversial song “Science Student” of the year so far. The video depicts a vivid story of the essence of the song as against popular criticism of promoting hard drugs.
The video was directed by Unlimited L.A
