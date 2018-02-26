VIDEO: Damn!! Burna Boy’s Mother Displays Her Dance Moves

A lot of positive reviews have been registered with regards to Burna Boy’s recent body work, “OUTSIDE“.

The album which was released in January, has continued to wow music lovers and fans all over.

However, during a performance, Burna Boy’s mother stole the show as she accepted to come on stage with her son to display her dance moves. The proud mother rocked to her sons “PH City Vibration“, with so much pride.

Frankly speaking, we could learn a thing or two from her dance skills.

Watch clip below;