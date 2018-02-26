VIDEO: Damn!! Burna Boy’s Mother Displays Her Dance Moves
- 26/02/2018 05:36:00
- 4
- 0
A lot of positive reviews have been registered with regards to Burna Boy’s recent body work, “OUTSIDE“.
The album which was released in January, has continued to wow music lovers and fans all over.
However, during a performance, Burna Boy’s mother stole the show as she accepted to come on stage with her son to display her dance moves. The proud mother rocked to her sons “PH City Vibration“, with so much pride.
Frankly speaking, we could learn a thing or two from her dance skills.
Watch clip below;
Burna Boy’s mom is too cool ????????????❤️ pic.twitter.com/yfJMZzEp2w
— ???????? (@fxntney) February 24, 2018
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles