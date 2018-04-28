Cynthia Morgan In Financial Crisis Owes N5 Million In Rent & Taxes

This is not the best of news as regards female Nigerian dancehall artiste Cynthia Morgan. According to fresh news in circulation, the “German Juice” crooner is experiencing some financial woes at the moment.

According to Punch NG, it is revealed that Cynthia Morgan has been hit with money troubles in recent times which might explain her absence from the music scene. The newspaper also reported that she has been served quit notice from her landlord due to unpaid rent and IRS have served her court papers for evading her tax.

“The court papers have been submitted to Cynthia Morgan’s apartment already and she has been served a court date. She owes N1.3m. According to her elder brother, she is in the house. She was also served court papers for not paying up to N3.584m in tax. It was the agent that sued her on behalf of his client. He is a very popular real estate agent; he is like a celebrity estate agent. He’s the one that gets apartments for most of them,” the source said.

However, her rep when contacted denied any of the news saying he wasn’t aware of any court papers and Cynthia Morgan wasn’t owing any rents.

“I do not know of anything like that and I would say that it is a lie. I do not know about any court papers, so I would say that it is a lie. To the best of my knowledge, I am not aware that she owes her landlord any money. I believe that if they claim she smokes, entertains strange guests and leaves the gate open at odd hours, they should have proof. In my book, none of this statement is factual. I don’t know about these details and I would say that it is a lie.”