Magnito – C4



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 28/04/2018 09:05:00
Magnito Fresh out is here with a new single to bless rap music fans, Magnito started started this year off with Meaning of love which is currently rocking international airwaves .This tune is titled “C4” a song you are sure to love up. 

Listen to ‘C4 by Magnito’, enjoy and share.

