VIDEO: TJAN – Sotey Ft Mayorkun
- 28/04/2018 08:56:00
Following up his 2018 debut single, talented vocalist Tjan dishes a captivating story line visual for the song SOTEY featuring DMW super act Mayorkun.
The video shot in the UK by Visionary Pictures is crisp, fresh and got all the perks of another favourite for RnB lovers.
Enjoy.
