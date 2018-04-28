Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Video: How J Cole Threw Down In Lagos Last Night

If you’ve been living under a rock for the past few days, then you might not have heard that J Cole was in Lagos putting on a hip-hop show for the ages.

Cole, who just dropped his 5th studio album, KOD, was in town for the Castle Lights Unlocks concert at Eko Hotels & Suites. The crowd was at capacity, and the show featured other big name Nigerian artists, including Wizkid, Davido, Simi, Banky W and more.

From what the NC born rapper tweeted, you could tell he was shocked and overwhelmed by not only the reception, but by the huge number of fans he has in Nigeria. This is his first time in Nigeria.

Thank you Nigeria. ???????????? Lagos ???????????????? I put the video on ig I ain't learned how to link them yet. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) April 28, 2018

The show which was hosted by the duo of Nigeria’s D.O.T.U.N and South Africa’s Pearl Thusi.

Check out video snippets from the show:

This is J.Cole performing a rap song and Nigerians are singing along word for word. Nigerian rappers (turned singers) should quit the ‘Nigerians don’t appreciate rap’ talk they always use as an excuse to switch genre. Work on your craft bruh. pic.twitter.com/U45SUuQeUp — Taofeek Oseni (@HEAD_MASTA) April 28, 2018

@JColeNC said he won’t be surprised if the crowd didn’t know the lyrics to his new album K.O.D too well. ???? Little did he know ????????????#CastleLiteUnlocks @Castleliteng #hypemaxng @DREAMVILLEN pic.twitter.com/tp3YhqBZb5 — #BBNaija (@HypemaxNG) April 28, 2018

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities

Loading...