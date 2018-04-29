Video: Bizzonthetrack – SHigh
- 29/04/2018 05:40:00
- 6
- 0
AbdulMalik Adebisi Popularly Known As Bizz On The Track (@Bizzonthetrack ) Was very much introduced Online Back In January 28 After release of “SHigh” produced by PRODUCA WA.
The Song Which Story Line Is About A Love Struck Dude Obviously needed a Video and Exactly 3 Months After Bizz On The Track Serves Us #SHighVisual
The Story Line Of The Video Is What Will Get You Watching It Over And over Again. Video Was Directed By Israel Ajayi.
