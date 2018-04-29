Video: Bizzonthetrack – SHigh

[embedded content]

AbdulMalik Adebisi Popularly Known As Bizz On The Track (@Bizzonthetrack ) Was very much introduced Online Back In January 28 After release of “SHigh” produced by PRODUCA WA‬.

‪The Song Which Story Line Is About A Love Struck Dude Obviously needed a Video and Exactly 3 Months After Bizz On The Track Serves Us #SHighVisual ‬

‪The Story Line Of The Video Is What Will Get You Watching It Over And over Again‬. ‪Video Was Directed By Israel Ajayi.

http://jaguda.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Bizz-SHigh.mp3

DOWNLOAD