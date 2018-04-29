Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Video: Bizzonthetrack – SHigh
Video: Bizzonthetrack – SHigh



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 29/04/2018 05:40:00
  • 6
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
[embedded content]

AbdulMalik Adebisi Popularly Known As Bizz On The Track (@Bizzonthetrack ) Was very much introduced Online Back In January 28 After release of “SHigh” produced by PRODUCA WA‬.

‪The Song Which Story Line Is About A Love Struck Dude Obviously needed a Video and Exactly 3 Months After Bizz On The Track Serves Us #SHighVisual ‬

‪The Story Line Of The Video Is What Will Get You Watching It Over And over Again‬. ‪Video Was Directed By Israel Ajayi.

DOWNLOAD

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

