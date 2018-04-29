I’m So Disappointed In You Fan Blast Tiwa Over Wizkid ‘Romance’
Rumours are flying around that Mavin Records first lady Tiwa Savage and Wizkid are in some form of romance. This assumptions are propelled by the unusual closeness between Tiwa Savage and starboy Wizkid.
The two music stars have been posting pictures with each other on social media and it’s driving fans nut. Some fans have already speculated that the there is more to Tiwa Savage and Wizkid than the photos on social media.
However, one female fan seem to be very displeased about the Tiwa Savage and Wizkid “relationship”. The disgruntled female fan made a video to blast Tiwa stating she is very disappointed in her. She also mentioned that the relationship is inappropriate.
