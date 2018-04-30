Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Joe El – Sing Along (Dir By Paul Gambit)
30/04/2018
Kennis music flag bearer Joe El dishes out the visuals to his smash hit single, Sing Along. The song which has been enjoying massive rotations from DJs nation-wide was released a few weeks back.
The video was shot in Lagos and directed by Paul Gambit.[embedded content]
