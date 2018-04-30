Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Joe El – Sing Along (Dir By Paul Gambit)
VIDEO: Joe El – Sing Along (Dir By Paul Gambit)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  30/04/2018
Joe El - Sing Along
Joe El - Sing Along

Kennis music flag bearer Joe El dishes out the visuals to his smash hit single, Sing Along. The song which has been enjoying massive rotations from DJs nation-wide was released a few weeks back.

The video was shot in Lagos and directed by Paul Gambit.

[embedded content]

