D’banj – Action
- 29/04/2018 23:08:00
Oshe! Brand new from Banger Lee, D’Banj. This one is titled, Action, and is produced by Pheelz.
This is his second single of 2018. The first one, Issa Banger, has been buzzing all year.
Check on this one.
