Home | Showtime | Celebrities | D’banj – Action
Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy
Governor Of Minnesota Declares October 6 WIZKID Day

D’banj – Action



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 29/04/2018 23:08:00
  • 8
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
D'banj - Action

Oshe! Brand new from Banger Lee, D’Banj. This one is titled, Action, and is produced by Pheelz.

This is his second single of 2018. The first one, Issa Banger, has been buzzing all year.

Check on this one.

DOWNLOAD

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 209