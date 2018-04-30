Rapper Sinzu Admits To Crime In New Tweet; Moves On
- 30/04/2018 03:02:00
- 8
- 0
Ex-con rapper Babalola Falemi better known as Sinzu or Sauce kid has made his first official social media appearance.
Sinzu who is now based in America admitted to committing the crime which sent him to prison. The “Carolina” crooner spent 2 years in American prison after he was convicted of credit card fraud. Just a couple of weeks back Sinzu regained his freedom.
In a new tweet the rapper admitted to committing the crime and serving time. He tweeted “Did the crime, did the time“. He seems to have moved on quickly as he added in his tweet “the past don’t matter, mind over matter, onto other matters…”
It is believed Sinzu is back to his music and perhaps anytime from now he would drop new music.
Check out his now famous tweet under:
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles