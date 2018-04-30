Rapper Sinzu Admits To Crime In New Tweet; Moves On

Ex-con rapper Babalola Falemi better known as Sinzu or Sauce kid has made his first official social media appearance.

Sinzu who is now based in America admitted to committing the crime which sent him to prison. The “Carolina” crooner spent 2 years in American prison after he was convicted of credit card fraud. Just a couple of weeks back Sinzu regained his freedom.

In a new tweet the rapper admitted to committing the crime and serving time. He tweeted “Did the crime, did the time“. He seems to have moved on quickly as he added in his tweet “the past don’t matter, mind over matter, onto other matters…”

It is believed Sinzu is back to his music and perhaps anytime from now he would drop new music.

Check out his now famous tweet under: