PREMIERE: Davido – Assurance
- 30/04/2018 02:30:00
- 7
- 0
DMW boss, Davido is definitely not showing signs of slowing down anytime soon. From churning out personal chart-topping hits to groundbreaking collaborations with his label mates, 2018 sure looks even better for the Nigerian pop singer.
He returns to Jaguda.com with another potential banger christened “Assurance“.
Check on it below, share your thoughts and enjoy.
DOWNLOAD – Assurance
