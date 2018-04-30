Crank Up The Street! to a volume that shakes the dust from your creaky bones. Today, undisputed back2back hit music maker, Cloud Nine Records very own, “Yommy” drops a new single ‘Real Geez (A party banger)’. The single follows the release of Star Anthem (Cloud Nine Records second single and video).

http://jaguda.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Yommy-Real-Geez.mp3

DOWNLOAD