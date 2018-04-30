YBNL Boss Olamide Set To Kick-Off “USA Culture Tour 2018”

YBNL boss and self-acclaimed local rapper, Olamide, is set to kick-off the much anticipated “USA Culture Tour 2018”.

The tour which is set for the 11th of May, would hold its grand finale in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 27.

In between, the Science Student crooner would make stops in Atlanta on the 13th of May; Washington D.C on the 18th of May; and Dallas on the 26th of May.

The 2018 USA Culture Tour is powered by Duke Concept.

