Philkeyz – Mr. Melody

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 28/08/2018 16:38:00
Shortly after the announcement of his signing to Kizz Daniel’s Flyboi I.N.C record label, prolific Nigerian record producer, Philkeyz quickly serves a fresh banger titled “Mr. Melody“.

The newly released mid-tempo track surely feels like a potential banger which would be making rounds as soon as it circulates widely.

Check on it below and enjoy.

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

