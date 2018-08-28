Philkeyz – Mr. Melody
28/08/2018
- 7
- 0
Shortly after the announcement of his signing to Kizz Daniel’s Flyboi I.N.C record label, prolific Nigerian record producer, Philkeyz quickly serves a fresh banger titled “Mr. Melody“.
The newly released mid-tempo track surely feels like a potential banger which would be making rounds as soon as it circulates widely.
Check on it below and enjoy.
