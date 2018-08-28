Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Johnny Drille – Halleluya ft. Simi
VIDEO: Johnny Drille – Halleluya ft. Simi



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  28/08/2018 16:23:00
  • 4
  • 0
Following the release of his well received single titled “Halleluya” featuring X3M Music singer, Simi, Nigerian alternative/folk singer, Johnny Drille returns with the official music video. Check on the video below and enjoy.

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

