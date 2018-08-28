Mr Eazi Announces New LP Release Date For October

Nigerian singer Mr Eazi is wrapping up work on his upcoming LP. In 2016, the ‘Leg Over’ crooner released his ‘Life Is Eazi Vol 1 – Accra To Lagos‘ mixtape. A second installment of the mixtape is coming soon enough.

According to Mr Eazi ‘Life Is Eazi Vol 2 – Lagos To London‘ as revealed in a tweet would be released in October. The singer wasn’t exactly specific with the date but just indicated the project would be out October.

Mr Eazi has been closing in with top global music imprints to partner for the release of his upcoming mixtape like Universal Music & Island Records.