Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Blessing Tangban – Grow Up Ft. Johnny Drille
Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy
Stonebwoy – Smile Time Done (S.T.D)/Worldwide

Blessing Tangban – Grow Up Ft. Johnny Drille



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 28/08/2018 20:51:00
  • 8
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Blessing Tangban drops her single titles Grow up which features Mavin Records alternative folk artist Johnny Drille.

The song Grow up expresses emotions shared and understood in a mutual break up situation with emphasis on the need to emotional grow out and past an emotionally draining situation.

The song was written by Blessing Tangban and Johnny Drille, Produced by Johnny Drille, Mixed and mastered by Chibbyog.

DOWNLOAD

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 81 of 81