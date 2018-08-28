Blessing Tangban – Grow Up Ft. Johnny Drille

Blessing Tangban drops her single titles Grow up which features Mavin Records alternative folk artist Johnny Drille.

The song Grow up expresses emotions shared and understood in a mutual break up situation with emphasis on the need to emotional grow out and past an emotionally draining situation.

The song was written by Blessing Tangban and Johnny Drille, Produced by Johnny Drille, Mixed and mastered by Chibbyog.

