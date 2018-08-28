PHOTOS: Davido Enrolls For The NYSC Program

DMW boss Davido has begun his National Youth Service Corp. The singer has finally decided to service his country by enrolling for the compulsory program.

The ‘Nwa Baby’ singer seemed a little excited as he posted pictures of himself in his khaki uniform. According to the singer he is trying to tie all loose ends, if you understand what that means.

A lot of fans have registered their remarks especially towards Davido’s sense of responsibility and service to the nation. Several congratulatory messages too poured in for the singer.

Here are some of the photos as posted by the singer on social media.