VIDEO: Watch Adorable Asian Child Sing “IF” By Davido

- 29/08/2018 06:35:00
Davido has continued to win the hearts of the old, teenagers and kids of all races in the world.
A video going viral on Instagram shows an adorable Asian child singing passionately to Davido’s “IF”.
Interestingly, she got 70 per cent of the lyrics right.
The DMW boss, recently enrolled for NYSC to serve Nigeria.
