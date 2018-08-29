Popular Newspaper Retracts False Publication On 2Baba Over Song Theft

Popular Nigerian tabloid Punch Newspaper has tendered an apology to Nigerian music legend 2Baba over a post linking the singer to song theft.

Some weeks back, Punch had published a news bit stating that 2Baba’s hit single ‘Amaka’ was stolen from an upcoming artiste Yoko B, who has a song with the same title. The news was replicated on several blogs as it eventually went viral.

In a recent publication the newspaper has apologized and retracted its earlier publication on the matter alleging the story wasn’t properly investigated. The recent article of retraction was done by the Punch newspaper by its editor.

