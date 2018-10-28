VIDEO: Accord – Money (Dir. by Lakes)

[embedded content]

Nigerian rising singer, Accord is the industry new flame and he keeps it hot by premiering the visuals to his spanking new single “Money”. It is a solid mid tempo track strongly influenced by the core Afro sound and the visuals by Afro beat culture. Money was produced,mixed and mastered by sense on the beat. The detailed visual with cultural norms was shot by director lakes. Money is the motivation,Money is the conversation. It is a jam that inspires every hustlers.

