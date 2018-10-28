Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Accord – Money (Dir. by Lakes)
Seun Kuti Bags First Grammy Nomination
‘It Doesn’t Matter If Tiwa Savage & Wizkid Romance Is Real Or Not’ – Korede Bello

VIDEO: Accord – Money (Dir. by Lakes)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 28/10/2018 10:51:00
  • 3
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
[embedded content]

Nigerian rising singer, Accord is the industry new flame and he keeps it hot by premiering the visuals to his spanking new single “Money”. It is a solid mid tempo track strongly influenced by the core Afro sound and the visuals by Afro beat culture. Money was produced,mixed and mastered by sense on the beat. The detailed visual with cultural norms was shot by director lakes. Money is the motivation,Money is the conversation. It is a jam that inspires every hustlers.

Watch, enjoy and share.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 244